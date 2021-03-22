Royal Caribbean aims for June cruises with vaccinated crew, guests

Travel

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - If you've been longing for a trip after a long year of Covid travel restrictions, you may be in luck.

Royal Caribbean is marking its 2021 return in the Caribbean with cruises out of the Bahamas in June, but it does come with a catch.

They are available only to adults who have been vaccinated and to children under 18 who have tested negative. Passengers will also have to follow Bahama Covid-19 travel requirements, which could include taking additional tests before and after arrival.

The cruise line says that there will be additional health and safety announcements will be made later.

Royal Caribbean's sister cruise line "Celebrity Cruises" is also on board for to set sail in June with fully vaccinated passengers and crews.