Apps used to help those with health needs

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - One person tells his story about being a diabetic who is using multiple resources to monitor everything he needs.

Tom Dean has been a diabetic for 16 years and needed to keep track of his blood sugar and insulin.

"When you have to start writing everything down for yourself, with everyone’s busy schedules, it becomes unmanageable at a point," said Tom Dean.

He hosts a Twitter group with other people who have diabetes though it can be difficult to keep track of it all, so Dean uses apps to monitor his diet, prescriptions and blood sugar.

“It will tell me my level instantly, instead of finger pricking the old fashioned way," explained Dean.

There are many health apps to help diabetics, as well as those with asthma and sleep apnea.