Published 8:02 PM

New study to help patients with paralysis

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Researchers have conducted a new study to help patients get back on their feet.

One patient, Michel Roccati, suffered loss of movement after a motorcycle injury but a new spinal cord stimulation study changed his life.

"Just to do a simple shower with the crutches I can stand up and do a shower. With the walker I'm free. I can walk wherever I want," said Roccati.

A device was implanted into Roccati and a couple of other patients, which allows for electrical pulses to move certain muscles.

Researchers say the device has a lot of potential to restore motor function and it might not be long before certain patients get full control back.

It might take up to four years for this technology to be widely available to those in the United States.

