Security expert warns of the dangers of QR codes

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Despite QR codes being used a lot for businesses, some security experts warn of possible dangers when scanning one on your phone.

The black and white boxes are convenient ways to find information and enter a website through a smart device, as well as easily sharable on social media.

Tim Helming is a security expert of DomainTools and he warns of scammers using QR codes.

"It could be that they are making a fraudulent payment, it could be that they are downloading malware onto your phone," said Helming.

There was one scam tracker showing a person who lost $65,000 in a QR code-related con.

It's a lot easier to scan a code than validate a link so Helming says to at least not scan a random code seen on a telephone poll or the side of a building.