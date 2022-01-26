Apple’s Airtags may track some unsuspecting victims

Woman recounts when she was being tracked by an Airtag

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - Law enforcement agencies gave a warning recently regarding Apple Airtags, which may possibly be used as devices to spy on victims.

Airtags are miniature devices that can be placed on basically anything and are used to track whatever they're placed on.

For example, placing an Airtag on a piece of luggage will allow the owner to find that object and give an alert if it's lost or stolen.

One person tells their story of when she became an unsuspecting victim of tracking through the device.

"I could see on the map the "find my" app that the AirTag had dropped off in the street not far from my house. I just felt really creeped out," says Elizabeth.

She says an Airtag was placed on her car while she was out shopping when her iPhone noted the device was detected and was tracking her for a few miles.

Apple designed the device in a way where an unknown user will be notified of a nearby Airtag in case of incidents such as Elizabeth's.