Suspected Chinese hackers breach more companies

Some firms may be in danger

U.S. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A group of officials said that hackers from China have breached at least five United States firms.

Researchers at Palo Alto Networks say hackers breached U.S. defense and technology companies, stealing passwords to access these networks.

More hackers may be inevitable as over 600 U.S. companies are using software that is easily breachable.

While the hackers are only suspected to be from China, experts say the breach tactics are very similar to those used by that country's hacking group.