Salt River Project to build new solar plant

Signs 20-year deal with renewables company Clēnera

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The Salt River Project (SRP) has announced a 20-year deal with renewables company Clēnera to build a solar plant on private land northwest of Flagstaff.

SRP representatives said Wednesday that the CO Bar Solar plant will be built by Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. Last month, the Israeli independent power producer bought 90% of Clēnera’s shares in a buy-out worth $433 million.

“The CO Bar Solar power plant is an incredible clean energy resource that will support SRP customers and help us take a significant step towards our decarbonization goals,” shared SRP Chief Executive Officer Mike Hummel.

According to their agreement, construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 and should deliver between 440-480MW of power in 2024. This is about the amount of electricity needed to power about 80,000 homes, offsetting 1 billion pounds of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Clēnera’s Vice President of Business Development Jared McKee commented, “We are excited to be working with SRP to develop one of the largest solar projects in Arizona. Clēnera has historically paved the way for renewable energy in the state, and CO Bar Solar is yet another example of progress being made in Arizona’s clean energy sector.”