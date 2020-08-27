STYLE FILE: Soothe chapped lips with a 3 ingredient DIY lip scrub

Style File

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Although the fall months in the desert southwest don't bring along cool breezes and temperatures, our lips can still get chapped year-round.

As a form of self-care, applying a lip scrub at least once a week exfoliates lips and keeps dead skin from piling up. Here's a recipe for an easy, 3 ingredient Honey Coconut Lip Scrub:

Honey and Coconut Lip Scrub

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 tablespoon organic honey

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 tablespoon lukewarm water

Directions

Start by mixing the coconut oil and honey. Add brown sugar and lukewarm water to the mixture. Rub the mixture on lips in a circular motion for 2-3 minutes and rinse with lukewarm water Apply your favorite lip balm or lip mask for intense hydration

The creators, Stylecraze, say this lip scrub works because coconut oil is filled with antioxidants and fatty acids that nourish the skin, while the brown sugar acts as a natural exfoliator that helps remove dead, dry skin. Honey is rich in natural healing properties.