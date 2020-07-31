Skip to Content
STYLE FILE: Keep makeup long-lasting all summer long

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - During the hot, summer months it can be hard to find a solid makeup routine that keeps your makeup long-lasting all day.

Ariel Saucedo, a makeup artist, YouTuber and beauty blogger based in San Luis, Arizona shares some of her ride-or-die beauty hacks to keep makeup sweat and heat proof for both men and women.

The products Ariel included consist of: Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry- Broad Spectrum Touch Sunscreen - SPF 70, NYX Can't Stop Won't Stop Matte Primer, Maybelline FIT ME! Matte + Poreless Foundation and translucent powder (some options include Rimmel Stay Matte Loose Powder Transparent and Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Powder).

