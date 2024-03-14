SpaceX starship launched on Thursday

(NBC) - SpaceX conducted a third test launch of its Starship spacecraft Thursday in Boca Chica, Texas.

The starship sits atop a super heavy booster at 400 feet it's the world's tallest and most powerful rocket.

At lift-off, all 33 raptor engines of the first stage fired a expected, propelling the craft out of the atmosphere for a planned orbital flight before splashing down in the Indian ocean.

Engineers will conduct tests of several systems, including opening and closing the payload door, re-lighting a raptor engine while in space, and its controlled re-entry.

You may recall, the first test flight ended when it was intentionally destroyed when its two stages failed to separate.

Thursday's flight apparently performed as expected.

Space-X's starship has been selected by NASA to deliver astronauts to the moon by 2026.