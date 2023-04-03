Skip to Content
Scientists create mice with 2 male parents

Scientists in Japan have created mice with two biologically male parents for the first time.

The team, led by a professor of genome biology at Osaka University in Japan, generated eggs from the skin cells of male mice.

When implanted into female mice, the eggs produced healthy pups, according to research published this month in the journal "Nature".

The proof-of-concept research could expand the possibilities for future fertility treatments, including same-sex couples.

However, scientists warn there is still much to learn before cultured cells can be used to produce human eggs in a lab dish.

