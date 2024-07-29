Skip to Content
Health - special

FDA approves colon cancer blood test known as “Shield”

By ,
today at 7:54 AM
Published 8:02 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A newly approved blood test could help catch more cases of colon cancer. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Guardant Health's "Shield" blood test.

While it the test itself isn't new, FDA approval means that Medicare and private insurance companies will be much more likely to cover its cost, making it more widely accessible for patients.

The test works by detecting DNA that cancerous tumors release into the bloodstream and research published in March showed it was 83% effective in finding colorectal cancers.

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 53,000 people will die of colorectal cancer this year, making it the second-highest cause of cancer death in the U.S.

Article Topic Follows: Health - special

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content