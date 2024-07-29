FDA approves colon cancer blood test known as “Shield”

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A newly approved blood test could help catch more cases of colon cancer. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Guardant Health's "Shield" blood test.

While it the test itself isn't new, FDA approval means that Medicare and private insurance companies will be much more likely to cover its cost, making it more widely accessible for patients.

The test works by detecting DNA that cancerous tumors release into the bloodstream and research published in March showed it was 83% effective in finding colorectal cancers.

The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 53,000 people will die of colorectal cancer this year, making it the second-highest cause of cancer death in the U.S.