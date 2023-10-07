Kaiser Permanente strike reached third day mark

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Kaiser Permanente employees returned to the picket line for a third day of strikes on friday.

About 75,000 medical workers from Kaiser Permanente facilities went on a planned three-day strike, which started on Wednesday, and put pressure on one of the leading healthcare networks to reach an agreement on a new contract.

It is considered the largest walkout in the U.S. healthcare.

Workers had demands that included higher pay to keep up with the cost of living, a $25.00 per hour minimum wage and a reformed bonus structure.

Kaiser employees are hoping that executives return to the bargaining to avoid further strikes.

"A lot of people are upset, they want Kaiser to do something. We've been telling them and they're just not listening to us," said Vivian Crivello, a Kaiser employee on strike.

Kaiser is one of the largest U.S. medical employers and serves about 13 million people in eight states as well as the District of Columbia.