New study finds hospitalized children with Covid continue to suffer lingering complications

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - A study finds that many children who were hospitalized with Covid-19 or MIS-C during the start of the pandemic had lingering complications.

Researchers from Boston Children's Hospital surveyed 279 family caregivers of patients under the age of 21 who were hospitalized with Covid-19 or MIS-C.

The study period ran from May 2020 to May 2021.

They found that more than a quarter of children and adolescents hospitalized with Covid-19 during that time still had health problems two to four months later.

27% of those with acute Covid-19 and 30% of those with MIS-C had persistent symptoms, activity impairment, or both.

The most common symptoms were fatigue or weakness, shortness of breath, cough, headache, muscle and body aches, and fever.