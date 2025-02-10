Local students commit to healthy hearts for Heart Month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As part of Heart Month, a local hospital is bringing awareness to kids in the Yuma County.

Students from Saint Francis and Southwestern Christian School colored hearts as a commitment to have a healthy heart and lifestyle.

Sebastian Serna, a Southwestern Christian School 7th grader, says, “It's a commitment to keep our heart healthy, so when get older we don’t get any bad stuff in our heart."

The Exceptional Community Hospital Community liaison Lisa Brazeel says it’s important to teach at an early age to prevent any heart diseases in the future.

“We start with our health being better. Hopefully, they can take maybe one little lesson that they learn today and grow with that - they’ll learn to be heart healthy," said Brazeel.

One person dies every 33 seconds in the U.S. due to heart related diseases. Prevention is the key to avoid heart problems

“The number one thing is a healthy lifestyle; getting plenty of exercise, eating a healthy diet, including vegetables rich in fiber, lean meat and things with healthy fats," said Janae Wright, Exceptional Community Hospital CNO.

Exceptional Community Hospital says to take steps to manage heart health by knowing your risk factors, seek medical advice and live a healthy lifestyle.