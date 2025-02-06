Skip to Content
Onvida Health earns award for implementing safer technology while operating

Onvida Health
By ,
Published 3:40 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local health care provider receives a national recognition for having safer surgery procedures.

Onvida Health earned the Go Clear award for implementing an advanced smoke evacuation technology.

It reduces smoke and hazardous materials from the operating rooms.

"By creating an environment that smoke is spelled out and creates a healthier, safer environment for them so they don't have the long term side effects that they could have if they were constantly inhaling that smoke during the procedures," said Brittany Chavez, Onvida Health Administrative Director of Perioperative Services.

Onvida Health is one of more than 800 surgical teams to have this kind of smoke evacuation system.

The award comes from the association of perio-perative registered nurses.

