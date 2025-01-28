Regional Center for Border Health breaks ground for new hospital in San Luis, Arizona

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit health agency breaks ground on the construction of the first rural community hospital in south Yuma County.

The Regional Center for Border Health's new hospital in San Luis, Arizona has a price tag of $75 million. Its president says this is a much awaited project.

“Way overdue for the families. This is continued to be an expansion in phases that we have done to meet the needs of the community, the families and children of this region,” said Amanda Aguirre, Regional Center for Border Health President.

Supervisor Tony Reyes of Yuma County adds, “This is one more example of how big San Luis is getting, the south county is getting and the need to have this kind of services nearby. It’s very important.”

The new Regional Center for Border Health facility will expand the services that are already provided at the San Luis Medical Mall.

“It will have 16 beds with the potential of expanding to 45 beds and also a pharmacy laboratory, diagnostic services and care coordination," said Aguirre.

The RCBH hospital will be located on Oak Avenue behind the San Luis Medical Mall.

Construction is expected to be completed in summer of 2026.