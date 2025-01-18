Locals participate in Zo’s Cancer Crushers Fun Run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KEC) - People across Yuma County got to go for a run Saturday morning for a good cause.

American Cancer Society hosted Zo's Cancer Crushers Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. at Arizona Western College's (AWC) Main Campus' parking lot 7.

The fun run is in collaboration with Relay For Life of Yuma County and is to help them fund childhood cancer research.

Zoiey Gaines, one of the event's hosts, shared what made her want to host the fun run: "I did this because when I was younger, I had leukemia, which is a blood cancer, and I'm standing here today doing this run for my relay team, Zo's Cancer Crushers. It's been fun. Been teaching people about how my life was and showing them about what 'Gold Together' really means."

The first 50 participants' registration will receive a special goodie bag, according to the organization.

Relay for Life Yuma is hosting another event on Saturday, March 22. To learn more about the event, click here.