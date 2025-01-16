Exceptional Community Hospital reminding locals flu season is still in full swing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local hospital is reminding locals that flu season is still in full swing.

Exceptional Community Hospital (ECH) says cases of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory viruses are still high since the holidays.

The hospital says flu season usually runs from October through March.

They share some simple tips of how to protect yourself from getting the flu.

"The best thing you can do to protect yourself is wash your hands with soap and water. If you are sick, it's best to stay home and away from others as much as possible. Also, maintaining cough etiquette. If you have to cough or sneeze, it's important to cover using your elbow," says Janae Wright, the Interim Chief Nursing Officer at ECH.

The hospital adds that rest, fluids, and over-the-counter medications are best for mild to moderate flu symptoms.

If conditions worsen, seek medical attention as soon as possible.