Gyms, trainers, and locals in Yuma working together to achieve 2025 fitness goals

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gyms and trainers in Yuma are helping locals achieve their 2025 fitness and weight loss goals.

Locals are also sharing how they are working together to keep New Year's resolutions from falling off track.

Research shows that 95% of New Year's resolutions are fitness-related, but by the end of January, almost 80% will have given up.

Two locals shared their fitness goals for the new year.

Local Anthony Aiello says, "There are a lot of people with the new year and most of the machines are taken but I want to try working out at least four times a week and get myself some bigger biceps and triceps."

Another local, Lizeth Parra, shares, "It's always the eating habits. With the holidays getting in the way and everything going on, I want to work better at overcoming those bad habits."

Luckily, Yuma is home to over a dozen gyms and a multitude of personal trainers.

Two trainers say some major keys to achieving these fitness goals are taking baby steps and accountability.

Israel Trevino, a personal trainer, says, "Consistency and setting small goals, as opposed to one long-term goal, because those little victories matter."

Kelly Howell, a personal trainer & manager at Complex Yuma, adds, "If you can't find that internal motivation, look for an external source. A family member is a great motivator, a peer, or a mentor you look up to."

But most importantly, the trainers advise resolutioners to keep it simple!

Anna Marie Castillo, also a personal trainer, shares, "Don't overwhelm yourself. Keep it simple. 20 minutes a day and three days a week works wonders."

"A lot of people try to overcomplicate things. You don't need some flashy exercise you saw on YouTube, the basics will do," adds Howell.

And for locals feeling intimidated by the gym, Trevino has some words of wisdom.

"The only person that matters in the world is you. You're number one. Don't worry about anyone else, no one else is looking at you although a lot of people feel that way. You matter. Focus on yourself when you walk in the gym," he says.

All the trainers we spoke with had one thing in common.

They said that weight loss and fitness are 20% exercise and 80% diet.

Castillo advises, "Put a protein in every meal, whether it be eggs, edamame, chicken, fish, or something you like because eating is a big factor in how you feel, how you wake up in the morning, and how your energy levels are going."

Trevino adds, "It's not because they're not working out hard. They're killing it in the gym but then they go out and eat the same bad diet as before. So, if you can stay consistent with your diet then you'll win."

Some good ways to get started on these fitness goals are doing things you enjoy such as walking, dancing, or working out with a buddy.