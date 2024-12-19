Onvida Health and AeroCare embracing the opportunity to serve during the holidays

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Helping save lives while others enjoy the holidays.

Onvida Health and its AeroCare staff are embracing the opportunity to serve during the holiday season.

The hospital says it's important to be there for the community when they need it most.

The hospital and AeroCare team will remain fully staffed and open 24-7 throughout the season.

"It is very hard during the holidays to be here and not with our families, but a lot of times, the community has become our family… We are here to help you guys out and make your holiday as wonderful as possible," says Dr. Casey Noroyan, an Emergency Medicine Doctor at Onvida Health.

The hospital reminds us to stay healthy as respiratory viruses are most common during the holidays, especially as families gather in large groups.