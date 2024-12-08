Skip to Content
Locals attend First Aid and CPR Training event

today at 12:40 PM
Published 1:21 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Exceptional Community Hospital (ECH) hosted the 2nd Annual First Aid and CPR Training event Saturday morning.

The event took place at 10:00 a.m. at the Yuma Civic Center, where dozens of locals learn how to perform CPR and first aid to someone in need.

The event was in collaboration with Southwest Arizona Safety, LLC, Community Medical Services and Greater Yuma Water Safety Alliance.

Alex Urzua, Director of Southwest Arizona Safety, LLC, and Lisa Brazeel, Community Outreach Coordinator for ECH, shared how Yuma County could benefit from the event.

"Well, everybody from Yuma County comes in. And Yuma county is a huge community. It is a huge community. And it's really important for everybody to to know this. Most emergencies happen at the home," Urzua expressed.

"You never know when you might be the one that can help save a life," Brazeel added.

In addition to getting trained on CPR and First Aid, attendees also received free fentanyl testing strips from Community Medical Services during the event.

The event lasted until noon.

