October is Breast Cancer Awareness month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Each year thousands of women are diagnosed with Breast Cancer making it the most common Cancer in women in the US.

According to the American Cancer Society Breast Cancer, accounts for about one in three new female cancers each year. with screenings and routine mammograms starting at 40-years-old and the median age of women diagnosed with breast cancer is 62-years-old.

Julie Dance, Nurse Practitioner and midwife with Onvida, says it's crucial to be alert to any changes you may see or feel to ensure an early diagnosis.

"Breast familiarity is what we lean more towards rather than doing a formal breast self exam," Dance said.

Dance also wants women to know it's important to learn about your personal breast cancer risks to make sure it can be detected as early as possible.