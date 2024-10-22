Skip to Content
Seasonal vaccination campaign kicks off in Mexicali

today at 5:46 AM
MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Across the border, the seasonal vaccination campaign kicked off in Mexicali.

This year, three main vaccinations are available for the community. 

The first people eligible to receive the vaccines are the at-risk groups such as seniors, children, pregnant women and first responders.

This time, the massive application of the pneumococcus vaccine is included, exclusive to the elderly and children under five years of age.

"There is no information on the pneumococcal vaccine, which is why it is very important that we include it in the vaccination season. In the case of Mexican farmers, who work across the border, we have agreements with the Public Health Department so that they are also given the doses they need to be protected during the winter," said Adrian Medina Amarillas with the Public Health Department of Baja California.

One million flu vaccines are available along with 200,000 COVID-19 boosters free of charge.

