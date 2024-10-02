Skip to Content
Two local senior centers receive COVID-19 At-Home Tests

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Regional Center for Border Health, Inc. (RCBH) San Luis Walk-In Clinic, Inc. (SLWIC) presented a donation of COVID-19 At-Home Tests to two senior centers in San Luis and Somerton.

In a press release, two members of the non-profit organization presented two boxes to the San Luis Senior Center and Somerton Desert Valley Senior Center, "where 60 years and over adults are assisted, to provide them with resources when need arise."

Yesenia Sedano, the Quality Assurance Coordinator, says, "Seniors are considered more likely to experience serious illnesses from COVID-19, testing for the virus will prevent the spread and will make possible for them to get the healthcare they need."

The press release further says that the two boxes donated to the respective senior centers comes with "a total of 45 double tests kits, with instructions and SLWIC Urgent Care locations address and phone number, for the Seniors to get assistance should need arise."

