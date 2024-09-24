YRMC recognizes Sepsis Awareness Month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is recognizing Sepsis Awareness Month.

The month aims to raise awareness and educate people about Sepsis.

It's a disease that affects 1.7 million Americans each year.

The life-threatening condition happens when the body over responds to infection, causing injury to organs and tissues.

Without timely treatment, it can quickly lead to tissue damage, organ failure, or even worse.

A doctor at YRMC says early detection saves lives.

"Treatment is linked to timing, so the earlier they come, the better the outcome. We advise people to be familiar with this, be aware of it, and take the right action when needed," says Dr. Sara Ahmed, a Hospitalist at YRMC.

Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath, and body pain.

The hospital urges if you or a loved one thinks you might have Sepsis, seek medical care immediately.