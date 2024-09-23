Sunset Health recognized for top quality service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunset Health in Yuma has been recognized as one of the top health centers in the nation.

Sunset Health won the Quality Recognition Award from the Health Resources and Services Administration.

This award goes to the nation's best in performance, patient outcomes, access to care, and overall experience.

They also received recognition for addressing social risk factors and their Health Information Technology (HIT) services.

Their CEO shares a special message with the community.

"It is an amazing opportunity to work with a group of dedicated professionals that are dedicated to our patients… Which allows us to think about meeting the whole person's needs and not just their medical needs," says Jonathan Leonard, the CEO of Sunset Health.

To learn more about Sunset Health and its services, visit https://mysunsethealth.org/.