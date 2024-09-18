Skip to Content
Local Health

Exceptional Community Hospital celebrates two years in Yuma

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 1:41 PM
Published 1:57 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Exceptional Community Hospital is celebrating two years in Yuma.

Since opening in Yuma, the hospital has serviced over 45,000 patients. They offer a 24-hour emergency room, cardiology, and radiology services.

They're currently working on expanding their facility and continuing their community outreach.

The hospital will be hosting a "Thank You" event where the first 100 guests will receive a free lunch.

"We hope to see all of you from 11 a.m. To 2 p.m. tomorrow. Again, thank you Yuma for two wonderful years and thank you for welcoming Exceptional healthcare into the Yuma community. We're happy to be here," says Lisa Brazeel, the Marketing & Community Liaison at Exceptional Community Hospital.

The event will take place in front of the hospital located on Araby Road.

