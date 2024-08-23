Skip to Content
Exceptional Community Hospital donated first-aid kits to local school

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 5:14 PM
Published 5:22 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Exceptional Community Hospital donated first-aid kits to a local school on Friday.

Southwestern Christian School says they were in need of additional medical supplies.

The kits, which contains items like bandages, an ice pack and a flashlight, were supplied to teachers in each classroom, and are now readily available.

Deborah Guerrero, the Principal at Southwestern Christian School, says, "I'm so excited because that's really going to help us to help more kids for just minor things...instead of flooding the office for a band-aid, now the kids can stay in the classroom and they can get help from their teachers and not disrupt their learning."

The school says its teachers are more than just educators, they're more like the extension of a parent.

