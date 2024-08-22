YRMC opens new pharmacy in the Foothills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has opened a new retail pharmacy in the Foothills on Wednesday.

In a press release, the pharmacy, located at YRMC Foothills Medical Plaza, will offer "Foothills and East County residents a convenient and additional pharmacy location in the area."

"With the Foothills Health Campus, we have been able to provide 24/7 emergency services, and other clinical services that meet the community's needs and provide quality care close to home. The retail pharmacy only enhances the experience people will have. The new YRMC Foothills Pharmacy underscores our dedication to ensuring all residents have convenient access to medications and healthcare resources needed to continue building a healthier tomorrow." Trudie Milner, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

YRMC says they partnered with ProxsysRx as they will own and manage YRMC Foothills Pharmacy.

"We’re honored to have this opportunity to extend Yuma Regional Medical Center's mission of service to their community. The Yuma Regional Medical Center Foothills Pharmacy will fill a significant gap in the market — offering a new level of convenience, accessibility and support to nearby patients and their families." George Salem, ProxsysRx founder and CEO

The pharmacy is located at 11351 E. South Frontage Road, open Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 5:30pm, and has a drive-thru, a free mail-to-home service, and the pharmacy will be able to fill and deliver prescriptions to the bedside.

To learn more about the pharmacy, read the press release below.