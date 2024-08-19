ECRM reaches 5,000 surgeries using robot technology

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An Imperial Valley hospital reached a milestone using state of the art technology.

El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) reached 5,000 surgeries using the Da Vinci robotic surgery, which allows doctors to perform difficult surgeries more easily and help patients recover faster.

"With the robotic platform, we can do more complex surgeries we did before with the tiny incisions. Decreases pain, allows you to get up and moving around much more quickly, and get back to work and normal duties much more quickly," said ECRM General Surgeon Dr. Seung Gwon.

"There is fluorescence that we can use with a black light in the robot that allow us to see the anatomy in a way so much better than the naked eye," said another ECMC General Surgeon Stephanie Woodward.

The Da Vinci robot system is fully operated by the surgeon and has a high definition vision, and instruments that allow doctors be more precise

"With the robot, you can see things so much better. You can use the unique robot cameras to see around curves we couldn’t see before, and then the robot unique instrumentation help go around those curves in order to make dissections and able stitch things together that we couldn’t do previously with the older equipment," explained Dr. Gwon.

"In hernia repairs, gallbladder removals and so many other procedures that we perform, the robot helps us be more precise in dissection and suturing. In hernia repairs, in particular, by suture close the hernia defect reinforce it with meshed allows us to provide a robust repair," said Dr. Woodward.

ECRMC surgeons use this technology to help patients receive treatment locally instead of going out of town for surgery.