Yuma Regional Medical Center & Arizona Western College to host Healthcare Symposium

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and Arizona Western College (AWC) announced their highly anticipated Healthcare Symposium.

The event will highlight how local healthcare research is making a meaningful impact on our communities, and even nationwide.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in insightful presentations, join panel discussions, and network with peers.

There will also be a poster contest for cash prizes on topics including original research, innovation, and entrepreneurship within healthcare.

"Yuma is such an important place for us do research because we have a population that we really want to understand more about. We want to appreciate what the unique disease processes are and what the challenges are for the people of our community," says Trudie Milner, the Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer at YRMC.

The deadline for poster submissions is this Saturday.

The event will be taking place on Saturday, September 28th at AWC.