Skip to Content
Local Health

Exceptional Community Hospital hosts Vitalant blood drive

Manoh Tuiasosoopo
By
today at 4:42 PM
Published 4:55 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Exceptional Community Hospital hosted the Vitalant blood drive on Thursday.

With winter visitors gone and many on vacation, blood donations decrease significantly during the summer.

All blood types are critically needed, but especially type O.

Vitalant hopes to motivate donors this summer by offering them a chance to win a 2024 Volkswagen Jetta upon completion.

The hospital talks about the process.

"We decided to do it during the summer because blood donations are so low and they are in such dire need of blood … Come in. They accept walk-ins, they screen you, and it's a quick process. Super easy!" says Lisa Brazeel, the Community & Marketing Liaison at Exceptional Community Hospital.

The blood drive will continue Friday at Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Local Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content