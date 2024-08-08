Exceptional Community Hospital hosts Vitalant blood drive

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Exceptional Community Hospital hosted the Vitalant blood drive on Thursday.

With winter visitors gone and many on vacation, blood donations decrease significantly during the summer.

All blood types are critically needed, but especially type O.

Vitalant hopes to motivate donors this summer by offering them a chance to win a 2024 Volkswagen Jetta upon completion.

The hospital talks about the process.

"We decided to do it during the summer because blood donations are so low and they are in such dire need of blood … Come in. They accept walk-ins, they screen you, and it's a quick process. Super easy!" says Lisa Brazeel, the Community & Marketing Liaison at Exceptional Community Hospital.

The blood drive will continue Friday at Bobby's Territorial Harley Davidson from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.