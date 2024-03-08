YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - March is Endometriosis Awareness Month.

Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue, similar to the lining of the uterus, grows outside the uterus in places it does not belong.

Endometriosis can cause severe pain and is commonly linked with infertility.

One out of ten women live with the condition and many go undiagnosed.

Due to underfunded research, the disease has been long neglected, and no cure exists.

Yesenia Yee, a Yuma woman living with the condition, is speaking out and raising awareness.

"This whole procedure and journey has made me more resilient and stronger. I know I am always going to have this disorder, but at least now I know how to advocate for myself, educate myself, and help others who are going through that. And if you're going through that you're not alone, it's not in your head, and your feelings and whatever symptoms you're having should be validated," said Yee.

Yesenia was diagnosed with severe stage four Endometriosis and has even had surgery to remove her left fallopian tube.

She is now doing better and is part of a support group on Facebook with other women experiencing Endometriosis.

She encourages those who may have symptoms to get screened because diagnosing endometriosis can take up to several years.

She thanks her family, friends, and husband for being there for her in her times of need.