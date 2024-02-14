Upcoming blood drives in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Red Cross is hosting three blood drives in Yuma in February and March.

The first blood drive is happening on Wednesday, February 21 at Fortuna De Oro RV Resort in the North Hall located at 13650 N. Frontage Road in Yuma.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and use Sponsor Code: fortunadeoro.

The second blood drive will be happening on Thursday, March 7, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Yuma Stake in the Cultural Hall located at 4300 W. 16th Street in Yuma.

It will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and use Sponsor Code: YumaStake.

The third blood drive will be on Thursday, February 22 at Stone Ridge Church in the Youth Building located at 6300 E. 24th Street in Yuma.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and use Sponsor Code: stoneridgechurch.

If you would like to find more blood drive dates in Yuma, go to redcrossblood.org.