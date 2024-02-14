Skip to Content
Local Health

Upcoming blood drives in Yuma

MGN
By
today at 12:11 PM
Published 12:22 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Red Cross is hosting three blood drives in Yuma in February and March.

The first blood drive is happening on Wednesday, February 21 at Fortuna De Oro RV Resort in the North Hall located at 13650 N. Frontage Road in Yuma.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and use Sponsor Code: fortunadeoro.

The second blood drive will be happening on Thursday, March 7, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Yuma Stake in the Cultural Hall located at 4300 W. 16th Street in Yuma.

It will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and use Sponsor Code: YumaStake.

The third blood drive will be on Thursday, February 22 at Stone Ridge Church in the Youth Building located at 6300 E. 24th Street in Yuma.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and use Sponsor Code: stoneridgechurch.

If you would like to find more blood drive dates in Yuma, go to redcrossblood.org.

Article Topic Follows: Local Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content