Blood drives coming up in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Red Cross will be hosting blood drives in Yuma for the month of January.

There will be blood drives from January 9-12 at different locations.

On Tuesday, January 9, there will be a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bonita Mesa RV Resort in the Rec Hall located at 9400 N. Frontage Road.

On Wednesday, January 10, there will be a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Country Roads RV Village in the Ballroom located at 5707 E. 32nd Street.

On Thursday, January 11, there will be a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the MLK Jr. Neighborhood Center in the Community Room located at 300 S. 13th Avenue.

On Friday, January 12, there will be a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Church For The City in the Sanctuary located at 3726 E. County 13th Street.

To schedule your appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go to www.redcrossblood.org.