Skip to Content
Local Health

U.S. to offer free at-home COVID tests as cases rise

By
today at 10:22 AM
Published 10:26 AM

(NBC) - The U.S. will once again be offering free at-home COVID tests.

The Biden Administration made the announcement on Wednesday to resume offering the free tests starting Monday.

Americans will be able to request four free tests online.

The government is relaunching the program in time for the fall and winter when the virus typically spreads at higher levels.

COVID hospitalizations have already increased for eight straight days, an uptick primarily driven by newer strains of the virus.

The at-home tests set to be delivered will detect currently circulating COVID variants.

Americans will soon be able to visit covidtests.gov to request free tests.

Article Topic Follows: Local Health

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content