Opioid-related deaths in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - So far this year, opioid deaths in Arizona are lower than they were in 2022, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

There were more than 1,900 opioid-related deaths in the state last year, while Yuma County made up for 38 of those, according to last year's sheriff's report.

Meanwhile, the Yuma Fire Department said it responded to 112 opioid-related emergency calls last year.

And the first six months of the 2023 year appear on track to match that number from 2022.

However, there are places to help combat this problem, like the Crossroads Mission.

“We have programs at Crossroads Mission to help those people who are addicted. We have a stabilization program which is basically detoxing,” said Myra Garlit, the CEO of Crossroads Mission.

Along with the detox program, they have other methods of helping people fight addiction, as well as offering other services like helping them get a G.E.D.

The mission has been able to help many users, a lot of whom are fentanyl users.

“From January 1, 2022, till today, we’ve had a total of 82 people that have come for services but 75% of those are fentanyl users,” said Cesar Acosta, Treatment Director for Crossroads Mission.

It is important to seek help if you or anyone you know is dealing with substance abuse issues.