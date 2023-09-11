Yuma County Public Health Services District offering flu vaccinations

Medicare Part B, AHCCCS and Private Insurance are accepted upon presentation of card

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health Services District is offering the 2023-2024 Seasonal Influenza Vaccine beginning September 11.

The Health District said the flu vaccinations are available for individuals six months of age and older.

For costs, it will be $25 for adults and $10 for those 18 years and younger.

According to the Yuma County Public Health Services District, the influenza vaccine is made to protect against the following four viruses:

A/Victoria/4897/2022(H1N1)pdm09-like virus (updated)

A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2)-like virus

B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus

B/Phuket/3073/2013-like (B/Yamagata lineage)-like virus

Below are the Health Department's clinic times to get the vaccine:

Day of the Week Clinic Times Clinic Location Monday 8AM to 11:30AM and 1PM to 4PM

(928)317-4559 Health Department

2200 W. 28th Street

Yuma, AZ 85364 Tuesday 8AM to 11:30AM and 1PM to 4PM

(928)317-4559 Health Department

2200 W. 28th Street

Yuma, AZ 85364 Wednesday 8AM to 11:30AM and 1PM to 4PM

(928)317-4559 Health Department

2200 W. 28th Street

Yuma, AZ 85364 Thursday 8AM to 11:30AM and 1PM to 4PM

(928)317-4559 Health Department

2200 W. 28th Street

Yuma, AZ 85364 Yuma County Public Health Services District

Here are more sources for information or to get the seasonal flu vaccine:

Visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/ for the flu vaccination locator powered by VaccineFinder

To find a provider that can meet your individual needs. Go to: www.yumacountyaz.gov/flu

For more information, contact the Immunization Department at (928) 317-4559.

Here are also some links with data for common questions about flu season:

2023-2024 Flu Information from CDC including recommendations, prevention and treatment https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/faq-flu-season-2023-2024.htm



Locate a flu vaccine https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/

