Yuma County Public Health Services District offering flu vaccinations

today at 2:08 PM
Published 2:25 PM

Medicare Part B, AHCCCS and Private Insurance are accepted upon presentation of card

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health Services District is offering the 2023-2024 Seasonal Influenza Vaccine beginning September 11.

The Health District said the flu vaccinations are available for individuals six months of age and older.

For costs, it will be $25 for adults and $10 for those 18 years and younger.

According to the Yuma County Public Health Services District, the influenza vaccine is made to protect against the following four viruses:

  • A/Victoria/4897/2022(H1N1)pdm09-like virus (updated)
  • A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2)-like virus
  • B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus
  • B/Phuket/3073/2013-like (B/Yamagata lineage)-like virus

Below are the Health Department's clinic times to get the vaccine:

Day of the WeekClinic TimesClinic Location
Monday8AM to 11:30AM and 1PM to 4PM 
(928)317-4559		Health Department
2200 W. 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
Tuesday8AM to 11:30AM and 1PM to 4PM 
(928)317-4559		Health Department
2200 W. 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
Wednesday8AM to 11:30AM and 1PM to 4PM 
(928)317-4559		Health Department
2200 W. 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
Thursday8AM to 11:30AM and 1PM to 4PM 
(928)317-4559		Health Department
2200 W. 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
Here are more sources for information or to get the seasonal flu vaccine:

  • Visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/  for the flu vaccination locator powered by VaccineFinder
  • To find a provider that can meet your individual needs. Go to: www.yumacountyaz.gov/flu
  • For more information, contact the Immunization Department at (928) 317-4559.

Here are also some links with data for common questions about flu season:

