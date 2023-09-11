Yuma County Public Health Services District offering flu vaccinations
Medicare Part B, AHCCCS and Private Insurance are accepted upon presentation of card
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health Services District is offering the 2023-2024 Seasonal Influenza Vaccine beginning September 11.
The Health District said the flu vaccinations are available for individuals six months of age and older.
For costs, it will be $25 for adults and $10 for those 18 years and younger.
According to the Yuma County Public Health Services District, the influenza vaccine is made to protect against the following four viruses:
- A/Victoria/4897/2022(H1N1)pdm09-like virus (updated)
- A/Darwin/9/2021 (H3N2)-like virus
- B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus
- B/Phuket/3073/2013-like (B/Yamagata lineage)-like virus
Below are the Health Department's clinic times to get the vaccine:
|Day of the Week
|Clinic Times
|Clinic Location
|Monday
|8AM to 11:30AM and 1PM to 4PM
(928)317-4559
|Health Department
2200 W. 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
|Tuesday
|8AM to 11:30AM and 1PM to 4PM
(928)317-4559
|Health Department
2200 W. 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
|Wednesday
|8AM to 11:30AM and 1PM to 4PM
(928)317-4559
|Health Department
2200 W. 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
|Thursday
|8AM to 11:30AM and 1PM to 4PM
(928)317-4559
|Health Department
2200 W. 28th Street
Yuma, AZ 85364
Here are more sources for information or to get the seasonal flu vaccine:
- Visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/ for the flu vaccination locator powered by VaccineFinder
- To find a provider that can meet your individual needs. Go to: www.yumacountyaz.gov/flu
- For more information, contact the Immunization Department at (928) 317-4559.
Here are also some links with data for common questions about flu season:
- 2023-2024 Flu Information from CDC including recommendations, prevention and treatment
- Locate a flu vaccine
- Flu activity in Arizona can be monitored at