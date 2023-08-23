YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Red Cross has upcoming blood drives in Yuma in September and October and is encouraging the community to donate blood.

Here is a list of upcoming blood drives in Yuma:

Friday, September 22 - Church For The City (3726 E. County 13th Street) 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 29 appointment spots are available

- Church For The City (3726 E. County 13th Street) Tuesday, October 3 - Keller Williams Realty Yuma (2553 E. 24th Street) 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 31 appointment spots are available

- Keller Williams Realty Yuma (2553 E. 24th Street) Wednesday, October 4 - Yuma Senior Living (2600 S. 4th Ave) 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 28 appointment spots are available

- Yuma Senior Living (2600 S. 4th Ave) Thursday, October 5 - Stone Ridge Church (6300 E. 24th Street) 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 34 appointment spots are available

- Stone Ridge Church (6300 E. 24th Street)

Friday, October 6 - Yuma Rural Metro Fire Station (2029 South Arizona Ave) 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 33 appointment spots are available

- Yuma Rural Metro Fire Station (2029 South Arizona Ave)

Making an appointment is highly recommended, as spots may not be available the day of.

Individuals can make an appointment at https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html.