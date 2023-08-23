Upcoming blood drives in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Red Cross has upcoming blood drives in Yuma in September and October and is encouraging the community to donate blood.
Here is a list of upcoming blood drives in Yuma:
- Friday, September 22 - Church For The City (3726 E. County 13th Street)
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 29 appointment spots are available
- Tuesday, October 3 - Keller Williams Realty Yuma (2553 E. 24th Street)
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 31 appointment spots are available
- Wednesday, October 4 - Yuma Senior Living (2600 S. 4th Ave)
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 28 appointment spots are available
- Thursday, October 5 - Stone Ridge Church (6300 E. 24th Street)
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 34 appointment spots are available
- Friday, October 6 - Yuma Rural Metro Fire Station (2029 South Arizona Ave)
- 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- 33 appointment spots are available
Making an appointment is highly recommended, as spots may not be available the day of.
Individuals can make an appointment at https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html.