Skip to Content
Local Health

Upcoming blood drives in Yuma

MGN
By
today at 4:31 PM
Published 4:55 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Red Cross has upcoming blood drives in Yuma in September and October and is encouraging the community to donate blood.

Here is a list of upcoming blood drives in Yuma:

  • Friday, September 22 - Church For The City (3726 E. County 13th Street)
    • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • 29 appointment spots are available
  • Tuesday, October 3 - Keller Williams Realty Yuma (2553 E. 24th Street)
    • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • 31 appointment spots are available
  • Wednesday, October 4 - Yuma Senior Living (2600 S. 4th Ave)
    • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • 28 appointment spots are available
  • Thursday, October 5 - Stone Ridge Church (6300 E. 24th Street)
    • 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • 34 appointment spots are available
  • Friday, October 6 - Yuma Rural Metro Fire Station (2029 South Arizona Ave)
    • 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
    • 33 appointment spots are available

Making an appointment is highly recommended, as spots may not be available the day of.

Individuals can make an appointment at https://www.redcross.org/give-blood.html.

Article Topic Follows: Local Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content