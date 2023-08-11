YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the blood shortage continues in Yuma, a nonprofit organization hopes you can make a difference and save lives.

Vitalant is holding blood drives at the Moose Lodge in the Foothills on Monday and at Yuma Regional Medical Center on Wednesday and Thursday.

Blood supply is down by 25 percent and the blood demand has been increasing after the COVID pandemic.

"Although the COVID pandemic is over, there are people who have had surgeries, accidents, traumas, bleeding disorders. All those patients and more depend upon on live-saving transfusions when they go to the hospital," stated Sue Thew, Vitalant Communications Manager.

To learn more about the upcoming blood drives in Yuma, go to https://vitalant.org/.

Here is a list of the blood drives in Yuma:

Mon. Aug 14, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Moose Lodge #1627, 13441 S Frontage Rd, Dining Rm

Wed. Aug 16, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Yuma Regional Medical Center at the Admin Bldg, 2400 S Ave A, Administration Entrance