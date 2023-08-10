YUHSD student-athletes receive no-cost physical exams at event

An annual physical is required for clearance to participate in Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) sports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More than 160 Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) student-athletes received no-cost physical examinations at an annual sports physical event.

A team of Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) physicians was able to conduct the examinations and was led by Dr. Ryan Zerr, Program Director of YRMC’s Sports Medicine Fellowship Program.

YUHSD said seven physicians saw student-athletes from across the district for nearly four hours at Kofa High School.

The partnership with YRMC for sports physical nights began in the 2019-20 school year and has become a yearly event.

YUHSD said in five years, YRMC physicians have served more than 1,000 student-athletes during these events.

“We really enjoy doing the physicals, as it is a great way to get kids back to being active,” Dr. Zerr said. “For some, it is also the only time they see a physician, so it can be very important for screening as well. We did catch a few things that prompted some specialist follow-up, including heart and eye conditions.”

Dr. Zerr and his team rotate locations for these exams, including visiting San Luis High School, to accommodate the entire community in Yuma County.

“When I got to Yuma and was part of the Sports Medicine program here, I really wanted to get involved helping out the schools with event coverage,” Dr. Zerr added. “I’ve done thousands of sports physicals, and figured it would be the perfect way to start that relationship. There was talk about how much we should charge when we did them. Once COVID hit, many people weren’t able to pay for things, as well as certainly not getting back to sports. I figured that if we offered physicals that were free, perhaps, it would encourage some people to be able to get into sports. I got together with the fabulous athletic trainers and we formed the plan. It’s just continued to be very busy on these nights. It has been amazing for us, and I hope it has been helpful for the families as well.”