How to protect yourself from the sun to avoid skin cancer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma is known as the sunniest city in the world, which means its citizens should be extra careful when stepping out in the sun to avoid getting skin cancer.

Kristina Diaz, M.D., Executive Medical Director Primary Care at Yuma Regional Medical Center, said that it is extremely crucial to always wear sunscreen, at least 50 SPF.

She notes each sunscreen works in different ways; some are water resistant and some aren't.

According to the Mayo Clinic, skin cancer develops mostly on sun-exposed skin, such as the lips, ears, chest, arms, hand, neck, and even the scalp.

In other areas, skin cancer can still form, but it is rare to form on the palms and toenails.

Doctor Diaz said the most common signs of skin cancer are abnormal dark spots that are not evenly colored, irregularly shaped, and has changed size.

She said to also make sure to have someone check your back for any signs of skin cancer.