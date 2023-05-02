First and only FDA-approved drug to treat advanced macular degeneration

(CBS) -- A big breakthrough in saving vision for people with a severe form of macular degeneration.

This is the first and only drug that's approved to treat an advanced form of macular degeneration, which is a leading cause of blindness.

Wills Eye in Philadelphia has been on the front lines of testing and using this treatment.

Sue Yohey still enjoys an active life traveling even though her vision is limited.

"The center of my vision is gone this is central vision loss," Yohey said. "I was an avid reader I can't read."

Yohey has geographic atrophy, a severe form of dry macular degeneration, that started seven years ago.

"I was told there's no treatment, there's no cure," Yohey said.

But now there is and Yohey was in the clinical trial at Wills Eye/Mid Atlantic Retina for Syfovre, it's the first and only FDA-approved treatment for the advanced stage of macular degeneration.

"This is huge news," Yohey said.

Injections of Syfovre can slow the progression of the disease but it won't reverse or cure it.

"It's a big deal for us because we went from not having anything to finally having something and that is a monumental achievement in our profession," Dr. Sunir Garg said.

Dr. Garg with Wills Eye says the advanced form of macular degeneration is marked by damage to the retina which causes progressive central vision loss. The newly approved drug targets a primary cause of macular degeneration.

"It reduces that inflammation and the inflammation is what is causing the damage," Garg said.

He says the ability to slow progression will help save some vision.

"As time goes on we can help them better protect their vision for a longer period of time," Garg said.

"This has given people hope," Yohey said.

She says she's relieved doctors and scientists have finally found a way to treat the condition.

"The deterioration of my retina has been slowed by maybe 20-25%," Yohey said. "This is buying me time."

There are about a million people like Yohey who might be able to benefit from the newly approved drug.