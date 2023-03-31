Study: Coffee drinkers walk more over non-coffee consumers

(CNN / KYMA, KECY) – Drinking coffee could help you meet your health and fitness goals.

That's according to a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine examining the health effects of coffee consumption.

The study found that coffee has striking effects on physical activity levels.

Coffee causes people to move more, taking, on average, 1,000 extra steps a day.

But it may not be all good news, as people lost about 36 minutes of sleep on days when they drank coffee; and the more coffee they drank, the less they slept.

The findings suggest that the health effects of coffee are complex.

While coffee is beneficial for many people, lowering the risk of chronic diseases and even extending life span, it can also disrupt sleep and may cause some heart palpitations.