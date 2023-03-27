Skip to Content
YRMC updates mask and visitation guidelines

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced its updated masking and visitation guidelines as COVID-19 patient admissions decline.

Beginning Monday, March 27, visitors are no longer required to wear a mask unless they're visiting a patient with a respiratory or other communicable illness.

YRMC asks individuals to not visit the hospital if they are experiencing fever, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, runny or stuffy nose, or flu-like symptoms.

YRMC also included that patients should wear a mask if they experience symptoms of respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19 or influenza to prevent the spread of illness at its outpatient clinics.

Masks for all other patients are optional at outpatient locations and YRMC team members will continue to wear masks while in direct contact with patients said YRMC.

