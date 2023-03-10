First clinic in Holtville now open

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The first clinic in Holtville is now open to everyone in Imperial County.

The clinic is called Clinicas Del Valle, it's located on Maple Avenue and 5th Street.

And it's the fourth one they have opened.

Some of the services the clinic offers are pain management, diabetic care, vascular care and more.

The organization says this clinic was needed because residents often have to travel to San Diego County for their healthcare needs.

“We are accepting new patients… we accept all insurances… and also we care so much about our patients that we are providing free transportation… anywhere," said Jennifer De'Roma from Public Relations.

The clinic is planning to expand as well adding pediatrics services sometime this year.