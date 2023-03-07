Sunset Health offers free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in Wellton

Free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters offered on March 25 to Wellton residents

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunset Health offers free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for residents six months and older.

The vaccination event will be on Saturday, March 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Wellton Library located at 28790 San Jose Avenue, Wellton, AZ.

Sunset Health said walk-ins are welcome, no need to be a Sunset patient, and to also bring your vaccination card.

If you have questions, you can call (928) 373-5724 or go to their Facebook.