Skip to Content
Local Health
By
today at 11:04 AM
Published 11:28 AM

Sunset Health offers free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters in Wellton

KYMA

Free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters offered on March 25 to Wellton residents

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunset Health offers free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for residents six months and older.

The vaccination event will be on Saturday, March 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Wellton Library located at 28790 San Jose Avenue, Wellton, AZ.

Sunset Health said walk-ins are welcome, no need to be a Sunset patient, and to also bring your vaccination card.

If you have questions, you can call (928) 373-5724 or go to their Facebook.

Article Topic Follows: Local Health
Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content