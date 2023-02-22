Brawley City Council approves letter requesting fentanyl be declared a public health crisis

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - During a city council meeting, the Brawley City Council unanimously approved a letter to declare illicit fentanyl a public health crisis.

The letter, written by Councilman Gil Rebollar, contained data pertaining to the national impacts fentanyl has on society. In addition, the letter showcased local data, revealing the highest age-related overdose deaths occurring in Westmorland, Niland, and Brawley.

However, Rebollar's letter recommended three of the the following actions in order to deal with the crisis:

Collect and compile data on opioid and fentanyl-related arrests, seizures, overdoses, and fatalities in Imperial County, and prepare a report on current impacts to community services.

Through the Imperial County Public Health Department, Behavioral Health Services, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, and District Attorney, a countywide information and marketing/communication campaign relating to opioid overdose prevention and the dangers of fentanyl. To include the incorporation of existing campaigns being conducted by individual county/city departments, boards, committees, and/or task forces.

Coordinate and host, this calendar year, a panel/discussion on the fentanyl crisis, similar to the Colorado River Summit and Future of Healthcare in Imperial County Roundtable.

“Substance abuse, addiction, and the War on Drugs has impacted me and my family on a personal level and I always told myself that if ever was in a position of power or influence that I would do something about it, or at the very least try,” stated Rebollar.

“This letter essentially tries to start a county-wide conversation on a very deep topic that impacts so many within our Valley. Although there needs to be a prioritized emphasis on law enforcement and just punishment for those poisoning our streets and communities, a lot more also needs to be done to ensure access to treatment and recovery for those suffering with addiction and substance abuse.”

If you want to read both the press release and Rebollar's leader for the other actions he recommends, then read them below.