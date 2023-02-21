Yuma Regional Medical Center offers CPR classes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every second matters when you are trying to save someone who had a heart attack.

And with February being America's heart month, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) wants you to be prepared to save a life.

Knowing exactly how to execute CPR can be the difference in whether someone survives.

Lois Palumo, the Basic Life Support Coordinator for YRMC said, “it is so important to do CPR because if you don’t do CPR when it’s needed the person’s chance of recovery goes way down.”

Every moment matters.

Palumbo says, “so the faster we can get people on board to do these chest compressions and not being afraid of them gives that person the best chance of survival.”

The automated external defibrillator also called the AED machine, is located in public places for usage.

“The AED was put on board to shock the heart.”

The classes offered by YRMC every month this year will teach you how to utilize the AED.

"It's pretty user-friendly and the AED that is out there for public use is such a great tool and what it does is it walks you through each step. You don’t have to be a cardiologist to use it," explained Palumbo.

Palumbo encourages Yuma residents to attend and learn CPR the classes hosted consist of adult, child, infant, and AED training.

The classes are offered Wednesdays and Saturdays throughout this year.